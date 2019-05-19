  • WJZ 13On Air

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen Police arrested a 30-year-old man on gun-related charges.

Maurice Allen, of Aberdeen, was arrested by police Friday night on firearm-related offenses after a search warrant was obtained and executed.

According to police, is unclear if Allen was directly involved in Friday’s complaint that a man pointed a gun at a woman’s head while she was playing with a child.

Police Searching For Suspect Who Pointed A Gun At A Woman’s Head In Aberdeen Neighborhood

At around 12:56 p.m. on Friday, Aberdeen Police were called to the 300 block of Center Deen Avenue for a 911 call from a female who alleged a man pointed a gun at her while she was playing with a child.

The man went into a residence and later returned outside, allegedly pointing the gun at the victim’s head.

When police arrived, it was unclear if the man was still inside the residence or if he had fled. The neighborhood was locked down and a tactical approach to locate the man was initiated.

During a subsequent search of the residence, a hand gun with an obliterated serial number was recovered.

 

