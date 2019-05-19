Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man hospitalized Sunday morning.
Police responded to the area of Marriottsville Road and Winands Road around 2 a.m. for a reported shooting.
When police arrived, they were unable to locate a victim. They later learned that the victim was taken to the hospital by his friend.
Their condition remains unknown at this time, but he was shot in the torso.
The investigation is ongoing.