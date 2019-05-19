BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State leaders in Maryland are reacting to the anti-abortion bill passed in Alabama.
Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said he’s urging the State Pension to divest itself from Alabama-based companies.
“This law that Alabama passed is just completely off the wall, and it’s inappropriate,” Franchot said.
Franchot, a Democrat, who serves as Vice Chairman of the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System, said he’s asking state officials to review any assets that the State has with Alabama.
“When data and those facts are prepared, I’d like to have the board look at it and see if there are any responsible decisions to make to detach Maryland from Alabama investments,” Franchot said.
Franchot said he also plans to ask Governor Larry Hogan and the State Treasurer to look into billion dollar state contracts.
He’s also requesting that no system employees travel to Alabama for work.
This comes after several states passed abortion bills, including Missouri and Alabama, where Governor Kay Ivey signed the most restrictive abortion bill to date that will criminalize all abortions except for medical emergencies.
“Money talks, bring economic pressure on the State of Alabama and they will hopefully repeal this law,” Franchot said.