STREET, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire that broke out Saturday in Street.
The Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company received a call around 7:35 p.m. from a passerby about a house fire in the 1300 block of Heaps Road.
Fire crews were able to contain the blaze within 40 minutes, but the house is considered a complete loss.
Officials say there was an estimated loss of $500,000 for the structure and an additional $250,000 in its contents.
The owners were not home at the time of the incident, but one dog died in the fire.
The homeowners are being assisted by family.