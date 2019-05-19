  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore News, House Fire, Local TV, Maryland State Fire Marshal, Talkers

STREET, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire that broke out Saturday in Street.

The Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company received a call around 7:35 p.m. from a passerby about a house fire in the 1300 block of Heaps Road.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze within 40 minutes, but the house is considered a complete loss.

Officials say there was an estimated loss of $500,000 for the structure and an additional $250,000 in its contents.

The owners were not home at the time of the incident, but one dog died in the fire.

The homeowners are being assisted by family.

