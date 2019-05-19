Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 14-year-old charged with raping and murdering an 83-year-old woman in west Baltimore last year is expected to face a judge on Monday.
Tyrone Harvin was accused of killing Dorthy Mae Neal last August.
Police say he sexually assaulted and beat Neal to death inside of her apartment.
Investigators say Harvin knew Neal because he was helping with errands in her home.
Harvin has been held without bail since September.