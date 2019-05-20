Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A popular place to lay out and have a few drinks in the summer has closed in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A popular place to lay out and have a few drinks in the summer has closed in Baltimore.
The Tiki Barge is closed. It sat on the Inner Harbor 500 Harborview Drive in South Baltimore.
The website is down, phone number disconnected and the Google listing says it’s permanently closed.
At this time it’s unknown why it closed.
It’s last Facebook post was in September 2018.