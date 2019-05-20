WATCH LIVEU.S. Naval Academy Plebes Climb Herndon Monument
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, COlumbia, Crime, Howard County Police, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A bystander was injured in a shooting Saturday evening in Columbia.

Howard County Police are investigating a shooting outside the Sam’s Mart in the 5800 block of Stevens Forest Road around 6:37 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a man shot and learned that two men may have been involved in an altercation outside the store when one pulled a gun and fires multiple shots.

Police don’t believe the intended target was hit, but a 21-year-old Columbia man was shot in the leg as he exited the store.

That man was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s