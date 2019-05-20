Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A bystander was injured in a shooting Saturday evening in Columbia.
Howard County Police are investigating a shooting outside the Sam’s Mart in the 5800 block of Stevens Forest Road around 6:37 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a man shot and learned that two men may have been involved in an altercation outside the store when one pulled a gun and fires multiple shots.
Police don’t believe the intended target was hit, but a 21-year-old Columbia man was shot in the leg as he exited the store.
That man was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.