CAMBRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — A heartwarming image of a little girl reaching out to touch the hand of Harriet Tubman in a Maryland mural has gone viral.

The mural, by Michael Rosato, was being painted in Cambridge this month as a part of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway.

Credit:: Maiden Maryland

The owners of a local shop — Maiden Maryland — brought their granddaughter to see the mural that was nearly complete. While seeing the mural, Lovie reached out to touch Tubman’s hand — who’s depicted reaching out her hand to help. Tubman was known for helping African American slaves find freedom in the north while traveling along the underground railroad.

The mural can be found on the side of the Harriet Tubman Museum & Educational Center (stop 5) at 424 Race Street.

The mural was completed on May 18.

Learn more about the byway here.

