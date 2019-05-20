BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State figures show that at any one time there are around 1,000 women in Baltimore who are homeless.

On Franklin Street, My Sisters Place — a day shelter for homeless women — is working hard to help people in need through tough times.

Hairstylist Kim Ridley donates to My Sisters Place.

“We’re bringing a load of pocketbooks, purses and nice women’s totes,” Ridley said. “Women like their hair done. For a woman to have a nice handbag to go with your flair and style, a handbag is just everything. It means a lot.”

But those handbags do not come empty.

“We have soaps, deodorant, and toothbrushes,” Ridley said of what comes inside the handbags.

Ridley said that she collects these items to distribute because she had a similar story to some of the women she has met.

“I did this because this was once my story,” Ridley said. “I wasn’t homeless, but I was less fortunate. Two kids, single mom, coming up on the rough side. I’m blessed to be a blessing,”

Ridley spread the word about how she helps. Now, her clients and friends look through their closets for items to donate.

Ridley said that the project has gone so well that she is going to continue distributing these items.

She said that anyone with these types of items can stop by her shop — Miracles and More — on Taylor Ave. in Parkville.