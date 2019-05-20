BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many people are conducting business with Baltimore the old fashioned way almost two weeks since a ransomware attack took the city’s computer system’s hostage.

On Monday, there was a small line inside Room 1 of the Wolman Municipal Building next door to City Hall as people manually settled liens — allowing real estate transactions to finally move forward.

“I’ve been here for two hours and they haven’t called me,” said Nick Shelly who works for a title company. “They are bad normally, but they’re not this bad.”

A small line at the Wolman building for the first day of the manual workaround for liens because of the ongoing ransomware attack @wjz pic.twitter.com/TEDBmIu3yt — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 20, 2019

Nakita Jones came to look up information on tax liens and sales.

“Online you can’t pull up anything, but when I came to the building, I actually got quicker service,“ Jones said.

Jones conceded if she were actually completing lien paperwork, it would have taken much longer, and “if you’re trying to pay anything, you may as well just go home.”

Here’s Baltimore City’s workaround on real estate transactions that goes into effect on Monday @wjz pic.twitter.com/lZHvjE96tz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 17, 2019

Jeffrey Raymond with the Department of Public Works said you can pay water bills by check and there are no late fees at the moment. The online system remains down.

Raymond urged patience for those dealing with DPW.

“We will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. so we will have somebody here to take your payments. If you do have a bill that has not been paid, please pay it,“ Raymond said. As for when the computers will be back online, he said he was not sure at this point.”

Passwords, Sensitive Documents Possibly Shared Online In Baltimore Ransomware Attack https://t.co/OBhjHIWJ4z pic.twitter.com/LrF5s2bJJ1 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 16, 2019

The deadline for paying the 13-bitcoin ransom came and went last week. WJZ checked the bitcoin wallet listed in the ransomware threat and found there were no recent transactions — even though Mayor Jack Young said Friday he would consider paying the ransom.

The attack is under criminal investigation by the FBI.

Day 10 of he #ransomware attack holding #Baltimore City govt computers hostage. It’s the day hackers said they would erase data. So will Mayor Young pay up? ”Right now, I say no, but in order to move the city forward, I might think about it. I haven’t made a decision yet.” @wjz pic.twitter.com/HsLfuxRyvF — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 17, 2019

Kevin Bobbitt came to the Wolman Building to figure out if a property was in a tax sale for a water bill.

“They can’t even search the water bill. They can’t do anything. They’re basically at a standstill,“ Bobbitt told WJZ. “By now, they probably would have come out cheaper just to pay the ransom. In the long run, it’s going to cost them way more.“

Cloud security firm Armor shared this redacted image with WJZ of a Twitter post that claims to show Baltimore government passwords and docs. It’s unclear if it’s from the hackers demanding money—but it’s someone taunting city leaders. @wjz pic.twitter.com/vcTm1QCjF7 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 15, 2019

For now, this is the manual workaround for handling real estate liens: