BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man was sentenced to federal prison on Monday.
Patrick Broxton, 48, of Ellicott City, was sentenced to 10 years followed by four years of supervised release for heroin distribution conspiracy and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to his guilty plea, from at least June 2016 through July 2017, Broxton conspired with Stephen Clark, Jr., Stephen Kinnison, Robert Davidson and others to distribute heroin in Calvert and Prince George’s County.
Broxton was a regular source of supply to Stewart, who would sell smaller quantities of heroin to Kinnison, Davidson and others.
Officials obtained court-ordered wiretaps and intercepted Broxton’s communications with Stewart to arrange narcotics transactions.
Those intercepted communications and physical surveillance evidence show that Broxton distributed heroin and cocaine at commercial establishments, including convenience stores and a mall.
On July 6, 2017, officers executed a search warrant at Broxton’s home and recovered a 9mm handgun, 48 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a white ballistic vest, heroin, a money counting machine, digital scales with heroin and cocaine residue and other drug distribution paraphernalia.
Broxton was not at home at the time of the search but was subsequently arrested at his place of employment.
The co-defendants in the case previously pled guilty to their roles in the conspiracy.