  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMThe Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Crime, Drug trafficking, Local TV, Maryland drug trafficking, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man was sentenced to federal prison on Monday.

Patrick Broxton, 48, of Ellicott City, was sentenced to 10 years followed by four years of supervised release for heroin distribution conspiracy and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to his guilty plea, from at least June 2016 through July 2017, Broxton conspired with Stephen Clark, Jr., Stephen Kinnison, Robert Davidson and others to distribute heroin in Calvert and Prince George’s County.

Broxton was a regular source of supply to Stewart, who would sell smaller quantities of heroin to Kinnison, Davidson and others.

Officials obtained court-ordered wiretaps and intercepted Broxton’s communications with Stewart to arrange narcotics transactions.

Those intercepted communications and physical surveillance evidence show that Broxton distributed heroin and cocaine at commercial establishments, including convenience stores and a mall.

On July 6, 2017, officers executed a search warrant at Broxton’s home and recovered a 9mm handgun, 48 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a white ballistic vest, heroin, a money counting machine, digital scales with heroin and cocaine residue and other drug distribution paraphernalia.

Broxton was not at home at the time of the search but was subsequently arrested at his place of employment.

The co-defendants in the case previously pled guilty to their roles in the conspiracy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s