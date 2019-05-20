Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A 32-year-old Maryland man stole a police cruiser while he was handcuffed inside the backseat of the car Sunday night.
According to Howard County Police, Jerome Rucker was arrested on suspicion of stealing $3,000 worth of items at the Walmart in the 3200 block of North Ridge Road in Ellicott City just after 10 p.m.
While he was handcuffed behind his back and belted into the backseat of the police SUV, he got out of the handcuffs and climbed into the driver’s seat and took off.
Rucker got to Baltimore before police caught up with him and arrested him again.
The Nottingham man is charged with theft, auto theft, drug possession, resisting arrest, failure to obey the lawful order and escape.