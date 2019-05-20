  • WJZ 13On Air

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police have identified the victim of a homicide in Capitol Heights on Tuesday.

Devonte Dixon, 26, of Cassell Place in northeast Washington D.C. was identified as the victim.

At around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday a car fire was reported on Akin Ave. in Capitol Heights. Dixon was found inside of the car once the flames were extinguished.

PGPD Investigating Homicide In Capitol Heights After Man’s Body Found Burning In Car

An autopsy revealed that he was also suffering from a gunshot wound. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Prince George’s County Police are offering a $25,000 reward for anyone with information.

The investigation is still ongoing.

