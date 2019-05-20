Filed Under:animal attack, Baltimore News, Local TV, Prince George's County Animal Control, Prince George's County Police, Talkers

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County Police officer shot and killed a dog who attacked a food delivery driver and lunged at an Animal Control officer Sunday.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Endsley Place in the unincorporated portion of Upper Marlboro around 5:30 p.m. for a report of an animal bite.

When police arrived, an American Bulldog had just attacked a man delivering food to a home on Endley Place.

The dog bit off a portion of the victim’s ear and bit him in the neck and face multiple times.

When an Animal Control officer tried to secure the dog, it broke free and lunged at that Animal Control officer.

A Prince George’s County officer then fired his weapon, striking the dog.

As part of standard procedure, the Special Investigative Response Team will handle the investigation into the discharge of the officer’s duty weapon.

Prince George’s County Animal Control is handling the investigation into the dog itself and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

