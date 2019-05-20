ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland drivers should be prepared for the closure of the Naval Academy Bridge, and significant traffic delays on MD-450 and MD-648 south of US-50 on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The closure and delays are due to the annual Blue Angels flight demonstration for the Naval Academy Commencement week.

Access to Pendennis Mount, Greenbury Point and the Naval Support Activity will also be limited.

Southbound MD-450 traffic will be detoured northbound at the World War II memorial during the closure. Southbound MD-648 traffic will be detoured at Greenbury Point Road and will not have access to MD-450.

Anne Arundel County Police officers will be present during the event to provide traffic control along the route.

Spectators and motorists should also be aware that there will be significant delays, detours and pedestrians in the roadway.

All parking restrictions, including parking in the roadway and no parking signs along the shoulder of MD-450, will be towing enforced.

Parking will be permitted in the grass center median as directed by police.