BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are in the brightest part of the year. Think about it. In a month it will be the longest day of the year, the first day of Summer. Days are long now and for the next 30 days getting longer, then 30 days past the first day of Summer brings us back to this amount of daylight as day’s start to get shorter. But this is indeed the brightest 60 days of the year. Early light, and beautiful evenings daily.

It is the mornings, and evenings that I like to describe as “out of the glare of the sun”, and that are the most comfortable time of any Summer day. And those evenings with birds calling out, bugs singing for some love, and the scent of nature itself, are the perfect framework for “me time.” The chill out after a long day.

Looks like the weather will be cooperating over the next many days with, (after some possible gusty thunderstorms this evening), pretty calm weather now through Sunday. And that takes us 3/4’s of the way through the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Just great. Cheers!

MB!