BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison announced two new Deputy Commissioners on Tuesday.
Michelle Wilson will become Deputy Commissioner of Public Integrity Bureau, and Michael Sullivan will become Deputy Commissioner of Operations. They will begin their new roles on June 10.
“This is a very exciting day for the Baltimore Police Department,” Harrison said.
Wilson comes from the Maryland Attorney General’s Office where she was Assistant Attorney General.
Sullivan will join the department from Louisville where he was Deputy Chief of Police.
These two new hires round out the executive team of the Baltimore Police Department, according to Harrison.
