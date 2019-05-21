BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison plus 25 years for shooting a man nine times in broad daylight in March 2018.
Larry Harriston was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Charles Tate. He was also sentenced to 20 years, the first five years without the possibility for parole, for the use of a handgun in a crime of violence, and five years for prohibited possession of a handgun.
On March 16, 2018 at around 1 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Hillen Road about a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim, Tate, lying on the sidewalk with nine gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police uncovered several .9mm shell casings at the scene and video footage from a nearby church showed the gunman, later identified as Harriston, walk up to an alley behind the church.
Police said the victim and a friend were sitting on the steps of the church when Harriston left the alley and began shooting at them. The victim ran only a few feet before he collapsed and died, they said.