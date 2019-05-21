Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orkin released its top-50 mosquito cities list for 2019.
This year, Baltimore is up 27 spots, ranking 15th overall.
The list ranks the metro areas where Orkin conducted the most residential and commercial mosquito treatments from April 2018 through March 2019.
Atlanta claimed the top spot on the list, followed by New York, Washington D.C., Chicago and Houston.
Rounding out the top-10 were Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit, Philadelphia, Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham.
Mosquitoes become more active as temperatures rise, with mosquito season ranging from April to October.