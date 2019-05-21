TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A 40-year-old Baltimore woman was arrested Monday after she was caught trying to deliver drugs to an inmate in a Hagerstown prison.
Detectives recovered 200 strips of the narcotic suboxone being carried by Danielle Richardson of Baltimore.
At around 2:10 p.m. Monday, detectives saw a silver BMW driving on a restricted road into a parking area next to the maintenance building at the Maryland Correctional Institution-Hagerstown.
When the car stopped, detectives saw Richardson getting out and approaching a state vehicle to place the drugs.
They then confronted Richardson and found her with the drugs.
Richardson was charged with drug distribution, drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and intent to deliver drugs to an inmate confined in a Maryland correctional institution.
She is being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center in Hagerstown.