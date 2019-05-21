BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dairy Queen is coming to the doorsteps of families across the country with the launch of Box of Happy.
Box of Happy is a subscription box filled with seasonal activities for the family.
Beginning on Tuesday, fans can sign up at DQBoxofHappy.com to receive three months of summer-themed kits that bring a seasonal activity with a delicious twist.
“Although subscription boxes are hugely popular, today’s families are seeking unique experiences instead of more stuff,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “DQ is taking a fresh approach with Box of Happy, inspiring parents and kids alike to make the most out of every moment of summer.”
Dairy Queen fans can get all three boxes from June through August for $45 while supplies last. A three-month subscription includes a total of $30 in DQ gift cards, so families can explore the New Blizzard Treat flavors with their monthly delivers.
Each month’s Box of Happy will provide families with an experience focused on a classic summer activity:
- June – Camp-In Box – Designed for families to explore the outdoors in the comfort of their living room with a box full of the happiest indoor camping gear on earth.
- July – Water Park Box – Designed to allow fans to turn their front yards to a water park.
- August – Road Trip Box – Designed to make fans’ journeys as happy as possible while
Although Box of Happy shipments are limited to the first fans who can snag them, special elements from each kit will be available to the public during the first week of each month.