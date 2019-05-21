Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The family of the University of Maryland student who died from adenovirus is laying the groundwork to sue the school.
It’s been six months since Olivia Paregol died from the virus, and now her family has filed a notice of claim with the state treasurer.
This comes after it was revealed the University waited 18 days before informing students about adenovirus cases on campus.
UMD said it stands behind that decision, and that it was waiting for test results from the CDC.