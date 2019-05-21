LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WJZ/CBS) — More than 60 horses have died at a California racetrack operated by the same family that owns Pimlico and the Preakness, a CBS investigation revealed.
Spectacular Music, a 3-year-old gelding, suffered a pelvic injury at the Santa Anita track Sunday, and a decision was made on Monday morning to euthanize him, The Associated Press reported.
According to the track’s owners, pelvic injuries are rare and they are investigating what could have caused the “uncommon injury.” The Santa Anita track is owned by The Stronach Group. It’s the same family that owns Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
Just days before, a 3-year-old horse named Commander Coil was euthanized after suffering a shoulder injury while galloping during training. In addition to the 25 horses that died since December 26, 36 horses died in 2018 at the Santa Anita race track, according to a CBS Los Angeles investigation.
And last week Pimlico had its own horse death when Congrats Gal collapsed after the eighth horse race Friday during Black-Eyed Susan Day. It was the day before the Preakness was held at Pimlico.
The Stronach Group said it is “committed to advocating for the health and safety of horses and riders and will continue to work with stakeholders in California and nationally to drive further progress.”
Santa Anita officials announced new measures to help keep horses safe from injuries at the track in early April. The measures include medication restrictions, workout regulations and checking for pre-existing conditions in the horses.