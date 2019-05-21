ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A Washington D.C. man was found guilty of first degree murder, armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon.

Malachi Ellis, 21, was found guilty by an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court jury.

On June 25, 2016, Anne Arundel County Police responded to a report of a shooting at the Knights Inn hotel located in the 3330 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road.

When police arrived, they learned that the victim, Dalan Plummer, had been shot while being robbed.

Plummer was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he later died as a result of his injuries.

During the investigation, Tamar Wallace, Jr., who was with Plummer when he was shot, said that they encountered two suspects inside of a McDonald’s located near the Knights Inn.

After leaving the McDonald’s, the four men went to the Knights Inn where the two suspects announced a robbery and stole items and cash from the victims. During the robbery, Ellis shot Plummer.

Following the robbery, the suspects fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet Malibu.

Police later identified the suspect’ car and its location after broadcasting their descriptions to the public.

Ellis was subsequently identified in a photographic lineup.