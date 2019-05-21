BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Education puts its best teachers forward Tuesday, announcing the Teachers of the Year.

Each of 24 teachers represents their local district.

“They have been selected from Maryland’s very best,” said State Superintendent Karen Salmon. “And will spend the year as teacher ambassadors representing teachers throughout Maryland.”

Baltimore Teacher of the Year Kyair Butts said he is motivated by the need for equity in school systems.

“I’m driven by the fact that I believe every student deserves a great teacher,” Butts said.

Carroll County Teacher of the Year Brandi Jason is inspired by her students.

“A special shout out to my kiddos at Liberty High School,” Jason said. “I love you guys you’re the hardest working instrumental music students in the state.”

“It’s done in the local systems,” Salmon said. “And they do have a very rigorous process, big application to fill out, they have to give their philosophy and their mission, they have to talk about their community involvement. It’s not just about their teaching.”

This is the field of teachers that will compete for state Teacher of the Year. The winner then goes on to the national competition.