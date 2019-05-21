BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Separate rallies throughout the state Tuesday gave a unified message aimed at responding to the wave of new abortion laws recently passed in states across the U.S.

“It shouldn’t be a thing that my daughter or any of her children have to worry about,” said women’s rights advocate Barbara Fink.

Fink joined protestors in Towson at the first of six rallies scheduled in Maryland on Tuesday, aligning with a nationwide day of action in support of reproductive rights- a movement fueled Alabama’s new strict anti-abortion law signed into effect by its Republican governor last week.

“I think that’s when it struck a chord with most of us that it was a total and complete ban. It wasn’t just chipping away at a few little areas,” Fink said.

This year, eight states have passed laws limiting abortion rights- Alabama’s being the most extreme.

Five other states have “heartbeat bills” that ban abortions after six to eight weeks of pregnancy.

Supporters hope the laws will force a ruling by the nation’s highest court and lead to a now conservative-leaning Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

President Trump tweeted about the issue, saying that he “strongly supports restricting abortions with the exceptions of rape, incest and protecting the life of the mother,”

A move that could put him at odds with some in his own party, and has already become a key talking point for the Democrats looking to take his job.