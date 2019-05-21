  • WJZ 13On Air

SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — The Salisbury Fire Department responded to the scene of a serious car crash around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on the bypass and East Salisbury Parkway. The vehicle had crashed into the woods and suffered severe damage.

When crews arrived they found one person was trapped inside the vehicle and another had been ejected. It took about 20 minutes for them to free the person trapped. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

The identities of the victims has not yet been released and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

