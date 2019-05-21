Comments
EDGEWOOD, MD. (WJZ) — Harford County Fire officials have identified the third victim killed in a townhome fire in Edgewood on May 9.
Dionne Dominique Hill, 32, was identified Tuesday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Ernest Milton Lee, 57, and Kimberly Ann Shupe, 47, lost their lives when the group home they lived in caught fire in the early morning hours of May 9.
The only person to survive from the home’s top floor was a man who jumped to safety.
The State Fire Marshal’s office has opened a criminal investigation into the fire and is receiving assistance from the ATF. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.