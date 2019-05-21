Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Edgewood, Edgewood fatal fire, Fatal Fire, Harford County, Maryland, Maryland News, Victim Identified


EDGEWOOD, MD. (WJZ) — Harford County Fire officials have identified the third victim killed in a townhome fire in Edgewood on May 9.

Dionne Dominique Hill, 32, was identified Tuesday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Ernest Milton Lee, 57, and Kimberly Ann Shupe, 47, lost their lives when the group home they lived in caught fire in the early morning hours of May 9.

‘They Were Good People’ | 3 Killed In Edgewood Boarding House Fire, Multiple Others Injured

The only person to survive from the home’s top floor was a man who jumped to safety.

The State Fire Marshal’s office has opened a criminal investigation into the fire and is receiving assistance from the ATF. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s