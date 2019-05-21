Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A really nice morning, afternoon and evening this Tuesday! We had a near perfect day!
Wednesday will bring sunshine and a few clouds and pleasant temperatures will make for another very nice day.
Some more clouds may produce a shower early Thursday, as some warmer and more humid air moves our way.
By Thursday afternoon a spotty but possibly gusty thunderstorm may develop.
Drier and sunny skies should return for Friday and most of Saturday. Warm and more humid air will return in time for Memorial Day.
This combination may create some later afternoon showers and a thunderstorm, so plan accordingly!
Have a nice holiday weekend, and welcome summer!