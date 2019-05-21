Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Clarks Lane Garden Apartments, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police have released an image of a tattoo found on a woman’s body who was found inside of a shopping cart at the Clarks Lane Garden Apartments on May 12.

The tattoo appears to be a set of lips and was located on the victim’s buttocks.

At around 3:48 p.m. on May 12, the body of a black or Hispanic woman was found near the Clarks Lane Garden Apartments dumpster.

At the time of the discovery, she was wrapped up and placed inside of a shopping cart.

Homicide detectives are seeking assistance in identifying anyone who may have seen the cart being pushed or has information on the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

 

