



The Baltimore County School Board approved a new superintended Tuesday night.

Darryl Williams is set to take the new role. It capped a process that lasted several years.

“We are pleased to announce Dr. Darryl Williams as Baltimore County’s next superintended,” School board Chair Kathleen Causey said.

The vote to approve Williams was 8-4.

Williams will replace Verletta White who held the post in an interim capacity the past two years. White, however, was closely tied to former superintended Dallas Dance.

Dance was convicted of perjury last year after he failed to disclose his financial relationship with a company that did business with the district.

An ethics panel found that White also failed to report outside income, but she was never charged.

Baltimore County had previously appointed White to the full-time post but was twice rejected by the state superintendent citing an ethics violation.

“You should have been more transparent with the situation and that’s not happening,” Special Education Advocate Sharon Saroff said.

Tuesday, the nationwide search landed on Williams, but advocates and union leaders said they never received a list of finalists for the job.

“Obviously, if we had known who the finalists were, that was information I could provide,” Baltimore County Teacher’s Association President Abby Beytin said. “They might come back and say, ‘He’s great, you’re really lucky.’ Or they might come back and say, ‘The teachers have had some problems,’ or ‘The support staff has had some problems.”

Pending state approval, Williams will start July 1.

Baltimore County School Board hopes to introduce Williams to the public with a series of community meetings. Those meetings will be announced in the coming weeks.

The decision from the state superintendent on whether to approve Williams will also be announced in the coming weeks.