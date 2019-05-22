BELCAMP, Md. (WJZ) — Police arrested a Harford County man Wednesday after an investigation found evidence supporting charges of possession of child pornography.
Sandeep Patel, 29, of Belcamp, Md., is charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography.
Courtesy: Maryland State Police
In February 2019, Baltimore County Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an online investigation involving the possession of child pornography.
Detectives found a person online actively pursuing the receipt of child pornography files.
At around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Patel was arrested at his home and taken to the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack for processing.
Police found Patel’s electronic devices that showed multiple child pornography files.