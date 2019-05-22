BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in East Baltimore earlier Wednesday night.
Police responded to the 1700 block of Monument Street to investigate a reported shooting at around 8:35 p.m., where they found a man with gunshot wounds.
A medic took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Citywide Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. Detectives learned the victim was shot in the 1500 block of Bond Street and then fled on foot to Monument Street where he collapsed.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.