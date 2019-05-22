Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles made history Tuesday night, but for all the wrong reasons.
The O’s became the fastest team in MLB history to allow 100 home runs.
The Yankees hit three home runs in their 11-4 victory on Tuesday night to hand the O’s that unwanted mark in the history books.
Yankees’ second baseman Gleyber Torres has done a number on O’s pitching this season. He has hit 10 home runs this season and eight — yes, you read that correctly; eight home runs against the O’s.
The Twins’ lineup has also done a number against the Orioles pitching staff this year, including hitting eight in one game in a 16-7 victory earlier in the season.
As it seems to be every year, the O’s pitching staff could use some work.