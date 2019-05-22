Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police released surveillance images of two men they believe could be connected with the death of a woman found in a shopping cart near a Baltimore apartment complex.

Baltimore Police released these two images of men walking with bags.

At this point, police have not said if they are suspects.

Suspect 1: Baltimore Police Department

Suspect 2: Baltimore Police Department

The woman, who police describe as black or Hispanic, was found dead near the dumpster at Clarks Lane Garden Apartments on May 12.

tattoo of lips found on a dead woman’s body. Credit: Baltimore Police

At the time of the discovery, she was wrapped up and placed inside of a shopping cart. On Tuesday, they released a photo of a tattoo of lips that is on the woman’s buttocks.

Homicide detectives are seeking assistance in identifying anyone who may have seen the cart being pushed or has information on the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

