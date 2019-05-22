BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst met the girl of his dreams on a plane ride back to BWI.

The only problem, he doesn’t know how to find her.

Now, the Ravens second-year tight end is taking to Twitter to see if he can reunite with her.

“To the gorgeous, tall brunette on my flight to Baltimore. You walk incredibly fast and I couldn’t catch up but here’s hoping you have Twitter #theonethatgotaway,” Hurst said in a tweet.

ESPN reports that Hurst stopped to take a picture with a Ravens fan and was unable to catch back up to the woman.

Hurst’s teammates, and former teammates, had some fun at his expense about his unfortunate incident.

“Now this is how you’re supposed to shoot your shot,” Terrell Suggs replied to Hurst.

Some fans even got a laugh out of the expense of Hurst.

“Hold on… NFL can’t catch up with tall brunette… did the Ravens sign the wrong person”? a fan asked Hurst.

Hurst tweeted that he didn’t expect the kind of reaction that he received, but was “grateful for the support.”