BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Should Baltimore County Public Schools start after Labor Day? The school district is asking that question in a survey released to the community Wednesday.
In the survey BCPS asks should schools start on August 26 or September 3?
Parents and concerned community members can take the survey through May 31 online.
The BCPS 2019-2010 calendar was already approved by the Board of Education on March 5, assuming the 6.5 hour school day would be extended by 15 minutes, but the budget proposed to the county council did not include the 15-minute extension.
That means there’s only a 30-minute cushion for the 180 student day and 1,170 hours required by the state’s Department of Education.
Teachers Association of Baltimore County has not agreed to renew the current school year’s memorandum of understanding to add five minutes to the student day, which provided a cushion of 18.5 hours for the 2018-2019 school year. The additional five minutes would have provided a cushion of 15.2 hours for the 2019-2020 school year.
Now that school systems can start the school year before Labor Day, the following two calendar options have been proposed:
- Pre Labor Day start: Schools would start on Monday, August 26, 2019, and a full spring break would be included in the calendar from Monday, April 6, through Monday, April 13. (Spring break would be 10 days total in length including six school days.) Teachers would start the school year on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. The last day for students would be on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. The last day for teachers would be Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The Pre Labor Day calendar option is available online.
- Post Labor Day start: Schools would start after Labor Day on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, with a shortened spring break from Wednesday, April 8, through Monday, April 13, 2020. (Spring break would be six days total in length including four school days.) Teachers would start the school year on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. The last day for students would be on Friday, June 19, 2020. The last day for teachers would be Monday, June 22, 2020. The Post Labor Day calendar option is available online.