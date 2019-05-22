BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here’s a look at the next few days and the long holiday weekend.
Thursday we’ll see winds turn to the south and that will allow warmer and more humid air to move our way. A cold front will be moving into that warmer moist airmass and we are likely to see a line of thunderstorms developing by the afternoon or evening.
Most of extreme Northern Maryland will be in an enhanced zone for severe storms in some areas by afternoon.
These storms will be capable of damaging wind and hail as the biggest threats. It will be clear out and dry out for a nice end to the week.
The weekend will start out pleasant and dry on Saturday. Sunday will bring summer heat and humidity!
By Monday, there will be a slight risk of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm later on, and highs will be in the mid-80s.
Make those cookout plans accordingly!