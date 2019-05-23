WJZ WEATHERThunderstorm Warnings In Baltimore City Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Prince George's, Calvert, Charles, St. Mary's County Until 5 p.m.
Filed Under:baltimore county animal services, Local TV, Memorial Day, military, Pet Adoptions, Talkers


BALDWIN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Animal Services will provide free adoptions to active military starting Friday and through the holiday weekend.

Proof of service will be required.

Others interested in adopting a pet from the shelter will pay half-price.

Champ is up for adoption through baltimore county animal services.

To see which pets are available for adoption, click here.

The shelter will be closed on Memorial Day.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s