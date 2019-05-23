Comments
BALDWIN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Animal Services will provide free adoptions to active military starting Friday and through the holiday weekend.
Proof of service will be required.
Others interested in adopting a pet from the shelter will pay half-price.
To see which pets are available for adoption, click here.
The shelter will be closed on Memorial Day.