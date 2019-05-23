WJZ WEATHERSevere Thunderstorm Warning For Dorchester, Calvert, St. Mary's Counties Until 5:30 p.m.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — It’s the first income tax increase in Baltimore County in decades.

The Baltimore County Council voted on party lines to pass County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s plan to raise the income tax rate for the first time since 1992.

The Council also approved legislation to tax resident’s cell phone service for the first time.

It transfers the state’s tax on landlines to cell phones. The charges will be eight percent per account- not per line- and will tax the voice line portion of the bill, not the data plan.

For the average customer, that means $1.60 a month increase on bills.

