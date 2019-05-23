BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Representatives Elijah E. Cummings, Dutch Ruppersberger, and John Sarbanes requested a briefing Thursday from the FBI on the Baltimore ransomware attack once their investigation is completed.
A full letter of their request is below:
Dear Director Wray and Directory Murray:
We are writing to express our appreciation for the hard work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Secret Service in responding to the ongoing ransomware attack against the City of Baltimore and to request a briefing once the attack and subsequent investigations conclude.
As you know, this attack has caused significant disruptions to the daily operation of City services, delaying at least 1,500 pending home sales and affecting how residents pay bills and other obligations.
We appreciate the efforts of Mayor Young, Council President Scott, the Baltimore City Office of Information and Technology, and all of the elected, appointed, and career public servants in the Baltimore City Government to ensure that the City continues to serve the people of Baltimore during this difficult time. And we are deeply grateful to the FBI and Secret Service for providing much-needed assistance to the City in responding to this attack.
As indicated above, we ask that once this event and any subsequent investigations conclude, the Bureau and the Secret Service provide the Maryland Congressional delegation with a briefing, to include a secondary classified briefing if necessary, addressing:
1. The identity of the individuals or groups responsible and the methods used in the attack;
2. What federal resources were available to the City to respond to the attack and regain control of its systems;
3. What resources were actually provided to the City;
4. What resources are available to assist the City in enhancing its cybersecurity to prevent similar attacks in the future;
5. Details of similar attacks to other municipalities and states, and steps your agencies and those governments took in the wake of those attacks.
6. What additional authority or funding Congress could provide to assist in recovery or prevent similar attacks on state and local governments around the country.
We appreciate your attention to this matter and your service to the people of Baltimore.