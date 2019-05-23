BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Representatives Elijah E. Cummings, Dutch Ruppersberger, and John Sarbanes requested a briefing Thursday from the FBI on the Baltimore ransomware attack once their investigation is completed.

The Baltimore delegation wanted to know answers to the following questions:

The identity of the individuals or groups responsible and the methods used in the attack; What federal resources were available to the City to respond to the attack and regain control of its systems; What resources were actually provided to the City; What resources are available to assist the City in enhancing its cybersecurity to prevent similar attacks in the future; Details of similar attacks to other municipalities and states, and steps your agencies and those governments took in the wake of those attacks. What additional authority or funding Congress could provide to assist in recovery or prevent similar attacks on state and local governments around the country.

A full letter of their request is below: