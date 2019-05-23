BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police were dispatched to four different shootings in a three minute time frame Wednesday night. All four happened between 10:41 p.m. and 10:44 p.m.

At 10:41 p.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of East Hoffman Street for a report of a shooting. They found evidence of a shooting but did not locate any victims.

Police said they were then told that two men had walked into a hospital suffering graze wounds. The men were 50 and 54 years old. They told investigators they were sitting in a vehicle when a gunman began shooting, injuring them.

While this was this was happening, police were dispatched to the 2300 block of East Preston Street, also at 10:41 p.m., after receiving a Shot Spotter alert for gunfire.

They arrived at the scene and found evidence of a shooting, but again, did not see any victims. Moments later, they were told the victim was being assisted by medics in the 1700 block of Monument Street. Citywide Shooting detectives responded and took control of the investigation.

The third shooting happened two minutes later at 10:43 p.m. Police responded to the 600 block of North Fulton Avenue for a reported shooting. They arrived at the scene and looked for victims or possible witnesses.

The 20-year-old male victim was later found at an area hospital seeking treatment.

Officers responded to the last shooting at 10:44 p.m. They arrived at a hospital o investigate a walk in shooting victim who had been shot in the shoulder. Police said the 28-year-old man told officers he was shot in the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue after getting in an argument with another man.

Police ask anyone with information about any of these shootings to contact them at 410-396-2221.