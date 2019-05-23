Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, MD. (WJZ) — An eighth grader from Ellicott City takes third place in National Geographic’s GeoBee.
Rishi Kumar attends Ellicott Mills Middle School, and he competed in the final round of competition Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
(Kumar can be seen on the left)
The intense competition was not just about knowing where places are on the map. In the final round, he had to do things like identify possible shipping routes through an Article Circle melted by climate change.
Kumar won a $5,000 college scholarship and $1,000 in cash.