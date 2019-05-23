FOREST HILL, Md. (WJZ) — A mailbox exploded in Harford County overnight Wednesday and now the state fire marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives are investigating.
The Harford Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a mailbox explosion around 2:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Johnson Mill Road in Forest Hill.
Deputies discovered a cardboard tube explosive device was placed in the mailbox and detonated. The mailbox was completely destroyed.
Other vandalism events were reported in the area around the same time.
Anyone with information regarding this explosion is encouraged to contact the Department of State Police, Office of the State Fire Marshal, Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844 or the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Northern Precinct at 410-692-7880. Callers can also contact our tip line at 1-800-492-7529 and can remain anonymous.