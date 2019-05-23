  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re traveling ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, there may some stormy weather Thursday evening.

The Baltimore region is under an enhanced risk of severe weather in the afternoon.

Maryland Weather: Memorial Day Weekend Will Be Warm, Possible Pop-Up Showers

A line of thunderstorms from the west is headed our way.

A humid and hot day is ahead with 10 degrees above the normal high of 85.

WJZ’s weather team will be tracking the weather all day.

You can track along with our team by downloading WJZ’s Weather app.

