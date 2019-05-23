Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re traveling ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, there may some stormy weather Thursday evening.
A tornado warning is in effect in Howard County until 4 p.m. and in Prince George’s County 4:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of the state through 8 p.m.
Maryland Weather: Memorial Day Weekend Will Be Warm, Possible Pop-Up Showers
A strong line of storms will arrive in the Baltimore area in the next hour or so (around 4 p.m.)
The main threats are gusty winds and hail. Frequent lightning and heavy downpours are also occurring.
A humid and hot day is ahead with 10 degrees above the normal high of 85.
WJZ’s weather team will be tracking the weather all day.
