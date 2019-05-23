



Honoring the fallen — that’s really what Memorial Day is about.

So to honor their legacies, several area businesses are offering discounts and deals for active duty military and veterans.

RESTAURANTS

APPLEBEES: Select locations will officer 15% off meals during May. Must present valid ID.

FIREBIRDS WOOD FIRED GRILL: Veteran, Active Duty Service Member or Gold Star Family on Monday, May 27 and their lunch or dinner is their treat. Free entree equal to or less than your purchase.

FOGO DE CHAO: This Memorial Day, military veterans and active duty personnel receive 50% toward your meal. In addition, up to three of guests enjoy 10% off on May 27.

HOOTERS: Hooters is thanking all veterans and active-duty military personnel this Memorial Day by offering a complimentary meal on Monday, May 27. Current and former U.S. military members can enjoy a free entrée from Hooters Memorial Day menu by presenting a valid military ID at participating Hooters locations nationwide.

McCORMICK & SCHMICKS: Gold Star parents and spouses, veterans, the National Guard and active duty militayr can enjoy a free entree on May 27. ID required and is not valid with to-go orders.

OUTBACK: Everyday Outback steakhouse offers 10% off for heroes — all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders.

POTBELLY SANDWICH SHOP: All veterans and active military members can grab a free sandwich, salad or “pick-your-pair” as a BOGO deal for Memorial Day. The offer runs from May 26 through May 27. Show ID to redeem.

ROYAL FARMS: A free hot any size coffee to all Rofo Rewards members on Memorial Day to honor Fallen Heroes, Veterans, and Active Duty Military.

OTHER SERVICES

AMC THEATERS: Military, veterans and their dependents get a free large popcorn May 24 through May 27 at participating theatres.

FOOD LION: 15% off of purchases on May 27.

HOME DEPOT:15% off of purchases on May 27.

HYUNDAI: The company will be doubling its military discount to $1,000 from May 17 to June 3 to honor military service members.

LOWE’S:15% off of purchases on May 27.

SHERWIN WILLIAMS: In honor of Military Appreciation Month, military and veterans can save an additional 10% on paints and stains during the month of May. Click here for more information.