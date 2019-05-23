



There was double the excitement on Thursday as the National Aquarium’s Rescue Team released two male gray seals at the 40th Street beach access in Ocean City.

Edwin Hubble and George Washington Carver were nicknamed after scientists as part of the Aquarium’s 2018-2019 naming theme for rescue seals.

Seal Release | Edwin Hubble and George Washington Carver | May 23, 2019 Seal Release | Edwin Hubble and George Washington Carver | May 23, 2019

Grey seals Edwin Hubble and George Washington Carver are released in Ocean City, Maryland | May 23, 2019 Grey seals Edwin Hubble and George Washington Carver are released in Ocean City, Maryland | May 23, 2019

Edwin was rescued at the end of March after traveling out of normal range for grey seals, heading south all the way to Florida.

He made the long journey to Charm City and the Aquarium found him to be underweight but without serious illness.

George was rescued in early April after he was found stranded on the beach in Ocean City. When he was rescued he had superficial wounds and a respiratory infection. The Aquarium said he was also lethargic and underweight.

Both seals gained weight and responded well to treatments, the Aquarium said. They were released at 10:30 a.m.