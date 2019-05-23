Comments
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County continue to search for a missing Randallstown man who was last seen a month ago.
Kiel McDonald, 25, was last seen April 22 at Liberty Plaza Shopping Center.
He was first reported missing on May 6.
He’s described as 6-foot-1, 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black jeans.
He also has a tattoo of an eye on his right hand.
If you see him, call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.