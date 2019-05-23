WJZ WEATHERThunderstorm Warnings In Baltimore City Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Prince George's, Calvert, Charles, St. Mary's County Until 5 p.m.
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Kiel McDonald, Local TV, Maryland, Missing person, Randallstown, Talkers


RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County continue to search for a missing Randallstown man who was last seen a month ago.

Kiel McDonald, 25, was last seen April 22 at Liberty Plaza Shopping Center.

He was first reported missing on May 6.

25-Year-Old Man Missing For 2 Weeks In Baltimore County

He’s described as 6-foot-1, 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black jeans.

He also has a tattoo of an eye on his right hand.

If you see him, call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

https://twitter.com/BaltCoPolice/status/1131628155477876739

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s