RANDALLSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are still searching for a man who went missing in late April.
Police said Kiel McDonald, 25, was dropped off after work at the Liberty Plaza Shopping Center in Randallstown around 6 p.m. on April 22.
Courtesy: Baltimore County Police
He hasn’t been seen since, although his girlfriend said she interacted with him through Facebook on April 25, there has been no other contact with friends or family since then, and police said the family is extremely worried.
He is 6’1″, 175 lbs. He has numerous tattoos on his body, including a prominent tattoo of an eye on his right hand that can be seen in this photo.
Courtesy: Baltimore County Police
He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black jeans. Police said he is known to frequent Tom’s Tavern on Liberty Road.
If you have any information on Kiel’s whereabouts or how to contact him, call detectives in the BCoPD Homicide/Missing Persons Unit at 410-307-2020 or dial 911.